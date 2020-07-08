Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) Stock Position Reduced by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,195 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 10,324 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. 56.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on PBA shares. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pembina Pipeline currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.22.

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $23.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Pembina Pipeline Corp has a 1-year low of $10.58 and a 1-year high of $40.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.37.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Pembina Pipeline’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Corp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be paid a $0.152 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.64%. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 23rd. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 91.50%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

