Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Bought by Axa

Axa boosted its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 402.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,584 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,884 shares during the quarter. Axa’s holdings in Pool were worth $3,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Pool by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 28,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,636,000 after buying an additional 11,743 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pool in the 1st quarter valued at about $453,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pool in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,355,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 2,635.3% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 10,859 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after buying an additional 10,462 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Pool news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 15,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.20, for a total transaction of $4,163,211.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,429,775.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 18,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total value of $4,076,953.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 112,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,047,579.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Pool stock opened at $271.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $160.35 and a twelve month high of $276.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $258.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.20. The firm has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 42.75 and a beta of 0.83.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Pool had a return on equity of 69.42% and a net margin of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $677.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on POOL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $272.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 29th. Berenberg Bank raised Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $247.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Pool from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. BidaskClub cut Pool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Sidoti cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.50.

Pool

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

