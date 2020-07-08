Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) Stock Position Decreased by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. cut its stake in shares of Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) by 62.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,992,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,322,823 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $25,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Radian Group by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Radian Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 9,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Radian Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 390,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,052,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 23,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on RDN. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Radian Group from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Radian Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

Shares of RDN opened at $14.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 4.82, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Radian Group Inc has a twelve month low of $9.53 and a twelve month high of $26.32.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $329.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.38 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 43.01% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Radian Group news, Director Lisa Mumford bought 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.88 per share, with a total value of $41,288.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,796.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

