Re/Max Holdings Inc (NYSE:RMAX) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its stake in Re/Max Holdings Inc (NYSE:RMAX) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,922 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.10% of Re/Max worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RMAX. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Re/Max in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,652,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Re/Max by 178.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,324,000 after acquiring an additional 155,601 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Re/Max in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,566,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Re/Max in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,113,000. Finally, Clark Estates Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Re/Max in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,589,000. 98.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RMAX stock opened at $31.04 on Wednesday. Re/Max Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $14.40 and a 52-week high of $40.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $557.86 million, a P/E ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 1.61.

Re/Max (NYSE:RMAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.11. Re/Max had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 49.97%. The business had revenue of $70.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Re/Max Holdings Inc will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Re/Max from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Compass Point raised shares of Re/Max from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens raised shares of Re/Max from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Re/Max from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Re/Max from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Re/Max currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.17.

Re/Max Company Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand. It also provides real estate technology solutions.

