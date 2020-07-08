Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) Stock Position Lifted by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,338 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SAIC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 274.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 449 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 45.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Science Applications International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 26.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 741 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Science Applications International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

SAIC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Science Applications International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.73.

NYSE:SAIC opened at $72.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 1.07. Science Applications International Corp has a one year low of $45.45 and a one year high of $96.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Corp will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.15%.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.