Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires 3,587 Shares of iCAD Inc (NASDAQ:ICAD)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of iCAD Inc (NASDAQ:ICAD) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,072 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in iCAD were worth $169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iCAD by 686.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iCAD during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iCAD by 37.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iCAD in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in iCAD in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ICAD opened at $9.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.08. iCAD Inc has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $15.31. The company has a market cap of $212.46 million, a PE ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). iCAD had a negative return on equity of 95.94% and a negative net margin of 69.56%. The company had revenue of $6.55 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that iCAD Inc will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. iCAD currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

About iCAD

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the early identification and treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company provides electronic brachytherapy (eBX) products, including Axxent eBx systems for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, endometrial cancer, cervical cancer, and skin cancer, as well as for treating other cancers or conditions where radiation therapy is indicated comprising intraoperative radiation therapy.

