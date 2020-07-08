Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires New Shares in Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ITCI. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 830.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 293,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 261,986 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,117,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,304,000 after purchasing an additional 364,938 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 55,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 27,246 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,325,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 137.9% in the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 249,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after buying an additional 906,002 shares in the last quarter. 72.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $997,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,761.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 7,297 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total value of $150,537.11. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,535.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ITCI opened at $23.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.67. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $43.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 14.79 and a current ratio of 14.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 1.94.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

ITCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

