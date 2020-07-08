Squarepoint Ops LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (NYSE:CTT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its holdings in Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (NYSE:CTT) by 75.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 72,294 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Catchmark Timber Trust were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CTT. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Catchmark Timber Trust by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 17,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 199,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Catchmark Timber Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Catchmark Timber Trust by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 123,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Catchmark Timber Trust by 26.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTT opened at $8.86 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.90. Catchmark Timber Trust Inc has a 12-month low of $5.13 and a 12-month high of $12.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Catchmark Timber Trust had a negative return on equity of 37.69% and a negative net margin of 60.46%. The business had revenue of $26.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 million. As a group, analysts expect that Catchmark Timber Trust Inc will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. Catchmark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -26.34%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CTT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Catchmark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Catchmark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Catchmark Timber Trust in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Catchmark Timber Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.94.

Catchmark Timber Trust Company Profile

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) is a pure play timberland REIT that strives to deliver consistent and predictable per-share cash flow growth through disciplined acquisitions, active management, sustainable harvests and well-timed real estate sales. Headquartered in Atlanta and focused exclusively on timberland ownership and management, CatchMark began operations in 2007 and owns interests in 1.6 million acres* of timberlands located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

