Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New Investment in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,060 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KRO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 15.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,852,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,632,000 after acquiring an additional 244,794 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,561,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,929,000 after purchasing an additional 167,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 652,545 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after purchasing an additional 20,013 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kronos Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $5,536,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 7.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 332,502 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after buying an additional 21,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Kronos Worldwide alerts:

Shares of KRO stock opened at $10.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.25. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.80 and a 12 month high of $15.43.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $421.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.97 million. Kronos Worldwide had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Kronos Worldwide in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kronos Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Kronos Worldwide from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Kronos Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

Kronos Worldwide Profile

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

Further Reading: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.