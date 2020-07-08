Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases 10,094 Shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 158.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,094 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Core Laboratories were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLB. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Core Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,181,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Core Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Core Laboratories by 635.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Core Laboratories by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

Shares of Core Laboratories stock opened at $21.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.37 and its 200 day moving average is $24.80. Core Laboratories has a one year low of $6.68 and a one year high of $56.03. The firm has a market cap of $971.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $152.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.37 million. Core Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 46.28% and a negative net margin of 7.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Core Laboratories will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLB has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Core Laboratories from $39.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Core Laboratories from $16.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Core Laboratories from $40.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Core Laboratories from $40.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.21.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

Further Reading: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.