Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes Position in Evofem Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVFM)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evofem Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVFM) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 35,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Evofem Biosciences by 102.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 7,160 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 6,671 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $164,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Evofem Biosciences by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Evofem Biosciences by 205.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 31,853 shares in the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Ltd. Invesco sold 73,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.79, for a total transaction of $427,759.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Justin J. File bought 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.14 per share, with a total value of $26,690.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 880,893 shares of company stock valued at $3,028,481 and have sold 78,090 shares valued at $448,603. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EVFM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Evofem Biosciences from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Evofem Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub cut Evofem Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Evofem Biosciences in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.96.

Shares of EVFM stock opened at $3.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.41. Evofem Biosciences Inc has a one year low of $2.73 and a one year high of $7.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.97.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.08). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Evofem Biosciences Inc will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evofem Biosciences Company Profile

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora, a non-hormonal woman-controlled vaginal gel, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of pregnancy; and in Phase 2b trial for the prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women.

