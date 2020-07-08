State of Tennessee Treasury Department Acquires 7,557 Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 58.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,557 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UCTT. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 850.8% during the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 311,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,303,000 after purchasing an additional 279,035 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 629,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,780,000 after purchasing an additional 224,221 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the first quarter worth $3,063,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 561.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 237,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,582,000 after purchasing an additional 201,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 30.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 537,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,412,000 after purchasing an additional 125,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

UCTT opened at $23.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.51. Ultra Clean Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $11.20 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $919.30 million, a PE ratio of -789.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.69.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Ultra Clean had a positive return on equity of 10.68% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The company had revenue of $320.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ultra Clean Holdings Inc will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UCTT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Ultra Clean from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Ultra Clean from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

In other Ultra Clean news, insider William Joe Williams sold 2,132 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $40,508.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,532 shares in the company, valued at $1,606,108. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas T. Edman sold 5,000 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $102,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,327.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries primarily in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines consisting of small diameter internally polished stainless steel tubing products, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; and various industrial and automation production equipment products.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCTT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.