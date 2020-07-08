State of Tennessee Treasury Department Acquires 970 Shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) by 16.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 76,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 2.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Sturm Ruger & Company Inc alerts:

Shares of RGR stock opened at $78.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.59 and a 200 day moving average of $54.97. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc has a 52 week low of $38.44 and a 52 week high of $80.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.09 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.15. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $123.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.05 million. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

RGR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd.

In other Sturm Ruger & Company Inc news, CFO Thomas Anthony Dineen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total transaction of $250,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amir Rosenthal sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,169 shares of company stock valued at $3,560,991 in the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. It offers single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.