State of Tennessee Treasury Department Boosts Stake in Franklin Financial Network Inc (NYSE:FSB)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Franklin Financial Network Inc (NYSE:FSB) by 278.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,379 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.10% of Franklin Financial Network worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Financial Network in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Financial Network by 1,769.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Financial Network in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Financial Network in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Financial Network by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

FSB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Franklin Financial Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine cut Franklin Financial Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.88.

Shares of NYSE FSB opened at $25.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $377.31 million, a PE ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Franklin Financial Network Inc has a 52-week low of $14.86 and a 52-week high of $39.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.18.

Franklin Financial Network (NYSE:FSB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $33.36 million during the quarter. Franklin Financial Network had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 6.31%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Financial Network Inc will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About Franklin Financial Network

Franklin Financial Network, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Franklin Synergy Bank that provides banking and related financial services to small businesses, corporate entities, local governments, and individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts; and demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and municipal deposits.

