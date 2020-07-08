State of Tennessee Treasury Department Buys 727 Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,771 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 79,060 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Thor Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Thor Industries by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,101 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Thor Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $655,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Thor Industries by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,868,560 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $247,536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065,606 shares during the last quarter. 99.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thor Industries stock opened at $100.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.30 and a 12-month high of $118.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.93 and its 200 day moving average is $75.11. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 2.61.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.86. Thor Industries had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. Thor Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is presently 30.89%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on THO. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $62.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $60.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.60.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

