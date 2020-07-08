State of Tennessee Treasury Department Buys 776 Shares of TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 2.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 80,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 80.0% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 391,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,268,000 after buying an additional 173,844 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $578,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 107.2% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 10,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 5,322 shares during the period.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on THS. TheStreet raised TreeHouse Foods from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. DA Davidson started coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. TreeHouse Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.55.

NYSE THS opened at $43.26 on Wednesday. TreeHouse Foods Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.50 and a 12 month high of $60.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Lori G. Roberts sold 4,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.72, for a total transaction of $258,433.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas Emmet Oneill III sold 20,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $1,106,693.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 124,082 shares in the company, valued at $6,576,346. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,533 shares of company stock worth $2,401,014. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

