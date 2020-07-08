State of Tennessee Treasury Department Decreases Stock Position in Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its stake in shares of Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,209 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESNT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Essent Group by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 124,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,389,000 after buying an additional 29,966 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Essent Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,512,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,632,000 after buying an additional 69,869 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Essent Group by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 6,864 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Essent Group by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 237,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,340,000 after buying an additional 16,980 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Essent Group during the 4th quarter valued at $35,745,000. Institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Essent Group alerts:

In related news, CEO Mark Casale acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.25 per share, with a total value of $1,662,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,507,057 shares in the company, valued at $50,109,645.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ESNT. ValuEngine upgraded Essent Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Essent Group in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Essent Group from $58.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Essent Group from $62.00 to $36.00 and set an “above average” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.91.

ESNT opened at $31.83 on Wednesday. Essent Group Ltd has a 12-month low of $17.52 and a 12-month high of $55.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.51.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.29. Essent Group had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 64.46%. The business had revenue of $228.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. Essent Group’s payout ratio is 11.31%.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.