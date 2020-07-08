State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $269,000 Stock Holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its stake in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,695 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 89,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 7,224 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 22.0% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 84,949 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 15,327 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 5.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 58,937 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $21,632,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $1,492,000.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WDR shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. Waddell & Reed Financial has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Shares of WDR stock opened at $15.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.52. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.87 and a 52 week high of $18.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.52.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $263.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.19 million. Waddell & Reed Financial had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 13th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. Waddell & Reed Financial’s payout ratio is 53.19%.

Waddell & Reed Financial Profile

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

