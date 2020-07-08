State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $273,000 Stock Position in Fly Leasing Ltd (NYSE:FLY)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Fly Leasing Ltd (NYSE:FLY) by 37.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,536 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.13% of Fly Leasing worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fly Leasing during the first quarter worth $66,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fly Leasing during the first quarter worth $71,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fly Leasing during the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fly Leasing during the fourth quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Fly Leasing by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FLY opened at $8.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.77. Fly Leasing Ltd has a 12 month low of $3.41 and a 12 month high of $23.21.

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The transportation company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $121.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.36 million. Fly Leasing had a return on equity of 29.19% and a net margin of 38.97%. Equities analysts predict that Fly Leasing Ltd will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FLY shares. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Fly Leasing from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fly Leasing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fly Leasing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fly Leasing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, it had a portfolio of 101 aircraft, including 90 narrow-body passenger aircraft and 11 wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as 7 engines.

