State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $294,000 Stock Holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,205 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 81.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,234,000 after purchasing an additional 66,390 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 169.7% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 87,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,042,000 after buying an additional 55,095 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 56.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 18.7% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 526,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,324,000 after buying an additional 82,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 47.3% during the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, Director Mark J. Brookner sold 813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total value of $63,470.91. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,642,358.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.35, for a total transaction of $78,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,042 shares of company stock worth $327,632 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. William Blair lowered shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Physical Therapy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.67.

USPH opened at $77.64 on Wednesday. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a one year low of $45.13 and a one year high of $148.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.28.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.07). U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $112.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. U.S. Physical Therapy’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

