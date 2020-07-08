State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $315,000 Stake in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) by 123.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,690 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.06% of Kelly Services worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Kelly Services by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,246,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,824,000 after acquiring an additional 235,194 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Kelly Services by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 870,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,050,000 after acquiring an additional 237,821 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kelly Services during the 4th quarter worth $17,546,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its position in Kelly Services by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 394,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,913,000 after acquiring an additional 58,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Kelly Services by 16.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 380,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after buying an additional 53,187 shares during the last quarter. 67.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Kelly Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kelly Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Kelly Services in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kelly Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Kelly Services from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

KELYA opened at $15.00 on Wednesday. Kelly Services, Inc. has a one year low of $10.13 and a one year high of $28.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $602.01 million, a P/E ratio of 7.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.09.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.11). Kelly Services had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a positive return on equity of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Kelly Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

