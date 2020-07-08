State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $355,000 Position in Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO) by 107.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,960 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.07% of Vista Outdoor worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,032,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 48,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VSTO. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Vista Outdoor to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.38.

NYSE:VSTO opened at $15.24 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.56 and a 200-day moving average of $8.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $886.06 million, a P/E ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Vista Outdoor Inc has a twelve month low of $4.29 and a twelve month high of $16.11.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $426.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.89 million. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 8.83% and a positive return on equity of 2.52%. Vista Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor Inc will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Christopher T. Metz acquired 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.11 per share, for a total transaction of $248,850.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Outdoor Products and Shooting Sports segments. The Outdoor Products segment offer sports products for action sports, including helmets, goggles, and accessories for cycling, snow, action, and power sports; archery/hunting accessories, such as hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and waterfowl decoys; outdoor cooking solutions for camping; eyewear and sport protection products, including safety and protective eyewear, and fashion and sports eyewear; golf products, such as laser rangefinders; hydration products comprising hydration packs and water bottles; optical products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; shooting accessories, including reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products; tactical products, such as holsters, duty gear, bags, and packs; and water sports products, including stand up paddle boards.

