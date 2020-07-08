State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $379,000 Stock Holdings in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 28.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,142 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after buying an additional 10,839 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DDD. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of 3D Systems by 245.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,407 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,552 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DDD shares. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet cut shares of 3D Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of 3D Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.57.

DDD opened at $6.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.21. 3D Systems Co. has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $12.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.56.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $134.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.96 million. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 10.53% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $32,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 226,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,813,528. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides three-dimensional (3D) printing products and services worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

