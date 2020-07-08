State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $396,000 Stock Position in Orthofix Medical Inc (NASDAQ:OFIX)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its holdings in Orthofix Medical Inc (NASDAQ:OFIX) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,142 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.07% of Orthofix Medical worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 2.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 414,548 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $11,611,000 after purchasing an additional 10,119 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 87.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 500,346 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $14,014,000 after purchasing an additional 233,153 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 81.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 59,332 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 26,639 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,371,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 18.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,813 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OFIX opened at $30.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.71. Orthofix Medical Inc has a 1-year low of $22.11 and a 1-year high of $55.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $614.40 million, a PE ratio of -122.44 and a beta of 0.99.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The medical device company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $104.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.50 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Orthofix Medical Inc will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OFIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orthofix Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Orthofix Medical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

Orthofix Medical Profile

Orthofix Medical Inc, a medical device company, provides musculoskeletal healing products and therapies worldwide. It operates through four segments: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, Biologics, and Orthofix Extremities. The Bone Growth Therapies segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion and are indicated as treatment to enhance fusion success rates in cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal appendicular fractures.

