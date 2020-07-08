State of Tennessee Treasury Department Increases Holdings in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FIZZ. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Beverage by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in National Beverage by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in National Beverage by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in National Beverage by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 10,198 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 32.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FIZZ shares. Guggenheim boosted their target price on National Beverage from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Cfra downgraded National Beverage to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. BidaskClub upgraded National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. National Beverage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.40.

NASDAQ:FIZZ opened at $66.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 1.13. National Beverage Corp. has a 12 month low of $35.71 and a 12 month high of $68.86.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.17. National Beverage had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $262.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that National Beverage Corp. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About National Beverage

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Shasta Sparkling Water, the Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

