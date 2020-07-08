State of Tennessee Treasury Department Increases Position in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,635 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 3,494 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Provident Financial Services were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Provident Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 152.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,808 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 69.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,590 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services in the first quarter valued at $131,000. 65.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Provident Financial Services alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Provident Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of PFS stock opened at $13.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $893.07 million, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.01. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.05 and a 52-week high of $25.86.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.11). Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 22.18%. The company had revenue of $88.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Provident Financial Services Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA, and KEOGH products.

Featured Article: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.