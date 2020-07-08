State of Tennessee Treasury Department Invests $390,000 in Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 48,812 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $5,958,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,932 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $412,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $82,000. 70.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Investors Bancorp alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ISBC. ValuEngine lowered Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Investors Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Investors Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Investors Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Compass Point dropped their price target on Investors Bancorp from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Investors Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Shares of Investors Bancorp stock opened at $8.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.55 and a 200 day moving average of $9.76. Investors Bancorp Inc has a 12 month low of $6.31 and a 12 month high of $12.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $187.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.90 million. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 7.03%. Investors Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Investors Bancorp Inc will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Investors Bancorp

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

Further Reading: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.