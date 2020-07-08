State of Tennessee Treasury Department Lowers Stock Position in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its holdings in shares of Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 88,410 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Apache were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of APA. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apache during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apache during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apache during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. American Assets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apache during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in shares of Apache during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APA opened at $12.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Apache Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $33.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.51. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 4.65.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.20. Apache had a negative net margin of 131.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apache Co. will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st.

A number of brokerages have commented on APA. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Apache from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Apache from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apache in a report on Sunday, May 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Apache from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Apache from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apache currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.59.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

