State of Tennessee Treasury Department Purchases 20,297 Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 97.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,297 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OMI. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Owens & Minor by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,493,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,890,000 after buying an additional 1,240,216 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Owens & Minor by 156.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 991,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,071,000 after buying an additional 605,247 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Owens & Minor by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,713,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,028,000 after buying an additional 465,099 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Owens & Minor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,658,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Owens & Minor by 164.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 425,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after buying an additional 264,943 shares during the last quarter. 87.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Owens & Minor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Owens & Minor in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 14th. Finally, Cfra raised their price objective on Owens & Minor from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Owens & Minor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.30.

In other news, Director Robert J. Henkel acquired 10,000 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.29 per share, for a total transaction of $72,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,900. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OMI opened at $7.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.53. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.43 and a fifty-two week high of $9.69. The company has a market cap of $476.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.56, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.14.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 7.44% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. This is an increase from Owens & Minor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.79%.

Owens & Minor Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

