State of Tennessee Treasury Department Purchases New Shares in RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 52,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.06% of RealReal as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in RealReal by 3.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 534,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,748,000 after purchasing an additional 16,046 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in RealReal by 191.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 716,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,019,000 after purchasing an additional 470,271 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in RealReal by 7.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 264,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 18,040 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in RealReal during the first quarter worth about $934,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in RealReal by 58.7% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 37,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 14,010 shares during the period. 71.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on REAL shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of RealReal from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of RealReal from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Nomura Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of RealReal in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of RealReal from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of RealReal from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.94.
Shares of NASDAQ REAL opened at $14.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion and a PE ratio of -3.73. RealReal Inc has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $26.81.
RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $78.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.36 million. RealReal had a negative net margin of 34.19% and a negative return on equity of 60.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.80) EPS. Analysts predict that RealReal Inc will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.
In other RealReal news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 14,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $216,657.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,572,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,725,426.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Steve Ming Lo sold 16,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total transaction of $216,287.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,657,962 shares of company stock valued at $20,870,156 in the last three months. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.
