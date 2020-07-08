State of Tennessee Treasury Department Reduces Position in American Vanguard Corp. (NYSE:AVD)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its stake in shares of American Vanguard Corp. (NYSE:AVD) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 974 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in American Vanguard were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in American Vanguard during the fourth quarter worth $3,135,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 56.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,241,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,952,000 after purchasing an additional 449,343 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 5.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 7.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 874,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,661,000 after purchasing an additional 61,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of American Vanguard during the first quarter worth $193,000. 79.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Vanguard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine cut American Vanguard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

In other news, Director Esmail Zirakparvar bought 3,280 shares of American Vanguard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.49 per share, for a total transaction of $40,967.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 41,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,818.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of American Vanguard stock opened at $13.54 on Wednesday. American Vanguard Corp. has a twelve month low of $11.35 and a twelve month high of $19.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.10 million, a P/E ratio of 38.42 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.34.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 2.20%. The firm had revenue of $95.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Vanguard Corp. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

American Vanguard Profile

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

