State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 10,428 Shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its position in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 52.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,428 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADS. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 221.1% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,372,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,185,000 after acquiring an additional 945,081 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 336.8% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,055,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,596,000 after acquiring an additional 813,679 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,191,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,827,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 806,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,528,000 after acquiring an additional 280,383 shares during the period. 93.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.87.

Shares of Alliance Data Systems stock opened at $42.00 on Wednesday. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a twelve month low of $20.51 and a twelve month high of $159.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.54.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.52 by ($3.77). Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 40.98% and a net margin of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.79 EPS. Alliance Data Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.13%.

In other news, Director Timothy J. Theriault bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.60 per share, with a total value of $71,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Gerspach bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.09 per share, for a total transaction of $260,450.00. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

Further Reading: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.