State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 1,095 Shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its stake in shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Heartland Express were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Heartland Express during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Heartland Express during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,480,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Heartland Express during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Heartland Express during the 1st quarter valued at about $334,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Heartland Express by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 964,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,908,000 after acquiring an additional 20,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Heartland Express alerts:

HTLD stock opened at $21.00 on Wednesday. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.65 and a 1-year high of $22.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.70.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $166.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is 8.99%.

Several research firms have recently commented on HTLD. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Heartland Express from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Heartland Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Heartland Express from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Heartland Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.43.

Heartland Express Profile

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.