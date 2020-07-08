State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 12,326 Shares of Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its stake in shares of Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI) by 33.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,326 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Trueblue were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Trueblue by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 32,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trueblue by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 593,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,273,000 after acquiring an additional 94,380 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Trueblue by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 6,392 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trueblue by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 552,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,053,000 after acquiring an additional 34,512 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Trueblue by 203.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 144,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 97,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TBI shares. ValuEngine upgraded Trueblue from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet downgraded Trueblue from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Trueblue from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Trueblue from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded Trueblue from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.75.

Shares of TBI opened at $14.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $522.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.79. Trueblue Inc has a 1 year low of $12.02 and a 1 year high of $24.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17.

Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $494.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.22 million. Trueblue had a positive return on equity of 12.19% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trueblue Inc will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Trueblue

TrueBlue, Inc provides contingent staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, and contingent staffing management services in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries under the Labor Ready, CLP Resources, and Spartan Staffing brands.

