State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 14,113 Shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) by 45.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,113 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 809,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,280,000 after purchasing an additional 25,457 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 6.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,728,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,169,000 after purchasing an additional 103,653 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 4.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 691,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,280,000 after buying an additional 30,732 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter worth about $18,474,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 5.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 196,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after buying an additional 10,240 shares during the last quarter. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CTB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cooper Tire & Rubber currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.60.

CTB opened at $27.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.48. Cooper Tire & Rubber Co has a twelve month low of $13.82 and a twelve month high of $31.72.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $532.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.67 million. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 2.92%. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cooper Tire & Rubber Co will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s payout ratio is 21.99%.

About Cooper Tire & Rubber

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It manufactures and markets passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

