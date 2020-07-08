State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 1,503 Shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its stake in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,503 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.05% of Photronics worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Photronics by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 538,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,525,000 after purchasing an additional 207,805 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Photronics by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 31,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 9,999 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of Photronics by 98.3% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 27,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 13,621 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Photronics by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 945,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,698,000 after acquiring an additional 234,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC grew its position in Photronics by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 488,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,012,000 after acquiring an additional 202,500 shares during the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Photronics alerts:

PLAB opened at $11.04 on Wednesday. Photronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.01 and a 12-month high of $16.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.54. The company has a market capitalization of $729.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 0.79.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). Photronics had a return on equity of 3.58% and a net margin of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $148.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Photronics’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on PLAB shares. BidaskClub raised Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

In related news, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total transaction of $34,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,656.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 12,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $141,827.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,457.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.