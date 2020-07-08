State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 1,564 Shares of IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its position in shares of IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,988 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,564 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in IBERIABANK were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in IBERIABANK by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in IBERIABANK by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 457,999 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,272,000 after acquiring an additional 66,191 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in IBERIABANK by 50.7% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 180,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,519,000 after acquiring an additional 60,651 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in IBERIABANK during the first quarter valued at about $1,184,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in IBERIABANK by 227.1% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,148,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,515,000 after acquiring an additional 797,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IBKC opened at $43.08 on Wednesday. IBERIABANK Corp has a 12-month low of $25.65 and a 12-month high of $79.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.61.

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.39). IBERIABANK had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 20.85%. The business had revenue of $295.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that IBERIABANK Corp will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. IBERIABANK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.82%.

IBKC has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of IBERIABANK from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IBERIABANK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. TheStreet cut shares of IBERIABANK from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of IBERIABANK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IBERIABANK from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IBERIABANK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.40.

IBERIABANK Company Profile

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

