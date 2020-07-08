State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 20,742 Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) by 44.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,841 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 20,742 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.05% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,543 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,598 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 7.3% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 14,536 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,071 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,948 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Berkshire Hills Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE BHLB opened at $9.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.96. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.15 and a fifty-two week high of $33.72. The company has a market cap of $516.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.32.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.57). Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $92.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.73 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 29th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.67%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

BHLB has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Piper Sandler raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $14.50 in a research note on Friday, June 12th. DA Davidson lowered Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Compass Point lowered Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Berkshire Hills Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.