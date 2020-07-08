State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 3,855 Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its stake in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 25.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,085 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 3,855 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Perficient were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Perficient by 213.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Perficient by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,586 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in Perficient by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,330 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Perficient by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,138 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in shares of Perficient by 3,000.0% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,100 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Perficient stock opened at $34.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.39. Perficient, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.88 and a 12 month high of $53.76.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $145.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.53 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Perficient, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Perficient in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Perficient from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Alliance Global Partners lowered Perficient to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. National Securities lowered Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Perficient presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

