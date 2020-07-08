State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 4,391 Shares of Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its holdings in Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 37.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,391 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Magellan Health were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Magellan Health by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Magellan Health by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Magellan Health by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Magellan Health by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Magellan Health by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 99.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGLN opened at $73.25 on Wednesday. Magellan Health Inc has a 12-month low of $30.60 and a 12-month high of $81.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.22.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Magellan Health had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Magellan Health Inc will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO James E. Murray acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.63 per share, for a total transaction of $304,335.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,335. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey N. West sold 1,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $111,077.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,917,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MGLN shares. ValuEngine raised Magellan Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. BidaskClub raised Magellan Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

Magellan Health Company Profile

Magellan Health, Inc provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

