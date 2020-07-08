State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 5,684 Shares of Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its position in Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS) by 33.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,684 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.06% of Petmed Express worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PETS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Petmed Express by 505.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Petmed Express by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Petmed Express by 2,152.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Petmed Express by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petmed Express in the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Petmed Express alerts:

PETS opened at $37.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $718.73 million, a P/E ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.47 and a 200 day moving average of $29.88. Petmed Express Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $41.59.

Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $74.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.24 million. Petmed Express had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 20.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share.

In related news, CFO Bruce S. Rosenbloom sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $122,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,940. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bruce S. Rosenbloom sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $133,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,550 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,334 shares of company stock valued at $369,610. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti lowered shares of Petmed Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Petmed Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Petmed Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Petmed Express Company Profile

PetMed Express, Inc and its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. It markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs and cats directly to the consumers. The company offers non-prescription medications and supplies, including flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, such as heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes, pain, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Petmed Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petmed Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.