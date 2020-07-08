State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 6,054 Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) by 25.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,054 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.09% of Heidrick & Struggles International worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 113.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 390.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 3,146 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HSII opened at $20.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $403.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.06. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.99 and a 1-year high of $33.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.11). Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $171.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.60 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on HSII. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

