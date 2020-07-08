State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 804 Shares of SurModics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its holdings in SurModics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 804 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in SurModics were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SRDX. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in SurModics by 9.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in SurModics by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of SurModics by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SurModics during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of SurModics during the 4th quarter worth $225,000. 90.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Joseph J. Stich sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $86,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SRDX shares. BidaskClub raised shares of SurModics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SurModics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SurModics in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of SurModics from $50.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of SurModics in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.75.

Shares of SurModics stock opened at $42.64 on Wednesday. SurModics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.06 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.50. The company has a market cap of $585.05 million, a PE ratio of 87.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 0.98.

SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.15. SurModics had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $22.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.47 million. As a group, analysts forecast that SurModics, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

SurModics Company Profile

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical devices and in vitro diagnostic technologies to the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics. The Medical Device segment designs, develops, and manufactures interventional medical devices primarily for the peripheral vascular market; and offers surface modification coating technologies to enhance access, deliverability, and predictable deployment of medical devices, as well as drug delivery coating technologies to provide site-specific drug delivery from the surface of a medical device for the coronary, peripheral, neuro-vascular, urology, and other markets.

