State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 8,612 Shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its stake in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,036 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 8,612 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.05% of Unisys worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unisys by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,035 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unisys by 480.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,967 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unisys by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 653,389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,750,000 after purchasing an additional 9,306 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in shares of Unisys by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 58,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unisys by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 80,251 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. 96.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Unisys from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

Unisys stock opened at $10.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $667.48 million, a PE ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.69. Unisys Co. has a one year low of $6.39 and a one year high of $18.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.35 and a 200 day moving average of $12.12.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $515.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.10 million. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 36.76%. Unisys’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share.

Unisys Company Profile

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. The Technology segment designs and develops software, and hardware and other related products.

