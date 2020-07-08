State of Tennessee Treasury Department Takes $299,000 Position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 59,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.06% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,667,000. Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 31,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 7,675 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $990,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $646,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Tanger Factory Outlet Centers alerts:

Shares of SKT opened at $6.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.62, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.09 and a 200 day moving average of $9.78. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $17.94. The company has a market cap of $639.34 million, a PE ratio of -228.26 and a beta of 1.94.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.82). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $108.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.37 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SKT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America downgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $11.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Compass Point assumed coverage on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.70 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $7.81.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE:SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 40 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.4 million square feet leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT).

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.