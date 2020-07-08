State of Tennessee Treasury Department Trims Stock Holdings in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its stake in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,051 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,523 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.07% of Forrester Research worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Forrester Research by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Forrester Research by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Forrester Research by 3.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Forrester Research by 2.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Forrester Research by 16.4% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Forrester Research alerts:

FORR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Forrester Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Forrester Research in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Forrester Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Forrester Research currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

NASDAQ FORR opened at $32.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $610.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 203.31 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.39. Forrester Research, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.45 and a twelve month high of $50.51.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $106.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.79 million. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 0.69%. Research analysts expect that Forrester Research, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Forrester Research Profile

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research, data, and advisory services company. It operates through Research, Product, and Project Consulting segments. Its primary syndicated research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its syndicated research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Forrester Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forrester Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.