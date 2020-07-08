Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,773 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 116.9% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 429,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,480,000 after buying an additional 231,676 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the first quarter worth approximately $146,000. AXA acquired a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the first quarter worth approximately $7,704,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the first quarter worth approximately $520,000.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRHC opened at $54.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.84 and a beta of 1.15. Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc has a 12-month low of $33.04 and a 12-month high of $69.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.76 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 12.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.77, for a total value of $454,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 757,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,986,357.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Andrea Carolan Speers sold 4,520 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $271,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,613,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,040 shares of company stock valued at $3,454,228 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

