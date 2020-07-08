Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land Trust were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 291.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,785,000 after purchasing an additional 8,455 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,506,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $347,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $674.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd.

In other news, major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $511.71 per share, with a total value of $211,847.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 3,946 shares of company stock valued at $2,305,574. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TPL opened at $569.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $600.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $621.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 13.83, a current ratio of 13.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Texas Pacific Land Trust has a 52-week low of $295.05 and a 52-week high of $838.50.

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.19 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $96.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.00 million. Texas Pacific Land Trust had a return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 60.22%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Pacific Land Trust will post 27.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Pacific Land Trust Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. It sells, leases, and manages these lands for the benefit of the holders of Certificates of Proprietary Interest in the Trust.

