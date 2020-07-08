The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO) Stock Position Increased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO) by 30.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 79,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 18,472 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of The GEO Group by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 81,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 7,601 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of The GEO Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 245,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,990,000 after buying an additional 10,264 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the 1st quarter worth about $279,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the 1st quarter worth about $654,000. Institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on GEO. ValuEngine downgraded shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of The GEO Group in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of GEO opened at $11.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.17 and its 200-day moving average is $13.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The GEO Group Inc has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $20.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.02%. The GEO Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.82%.

In other news, CEO George C. Zoley bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.24 per share, with a total value of $1,686,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,750,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,910,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George C. Zoley bought 4,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.37 per share, for a total transaction of $50,294.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,517,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group Profile

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of correctional, detention, and community reentry facilities around the globe. GEO is the world's leading provider of diversified correctional, detention, community reentry, and electronic monitoring services to government agencies worldwide with operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO).

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.