The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 1,664 Shares of ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,693 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.13% of ViaSat worth $2,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VSAT. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN increased its holdings in ViaSat by 76.2% in the first quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 2,331,479 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $83,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,227 shares in the last quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in ViaSat in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,271,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ViaSat during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,167,000. FPR Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ViaSat by 7.7% during the first quarter. FPR Partners LLC now owns 6,368,221 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $228,746,000 after acquiring an additional 457,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of ViaSat by 414.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 386,781 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,893,000 after acquiring an additional 311,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upgraded ViaSat from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on ViaSat from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on ViaSat from $80.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. BidaskClub downgraded ViaSat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ViaSat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. ViaSat presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.33.

Shares of NASDAQ VSAT opened at $36.50 on Wednesday. ViaSat, Inc. has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $84.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -3,646.35, a P/E/G ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.14.

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. ViaSat had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $591.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that ViaSat, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Fpr Partners Llc sold 96,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total transaction of $3,700,402.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

